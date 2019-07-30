Focused on Back-to-School: College checklist for rising high school seniors

Senior year of high school can be overwhelming.

Between taking on bigger responsibilities in extra curricular activities, maintaining grades, juggling part-time jobs, taking the ACT, and applying to college, many students find it stressful. And some aren’t equipped with the proper help to prepare for the later.

A representative from Get2College joined WJTV12’s morning show to provide a checklist ahead of the school year.

College checklist for rising high school seniors

Here are a few tips for seniors who are preparing to apply for college:

1. Complete a FAFSA application by March 31st.

2. Take campus tours, and development relationships with admissions counselors.

3. Apply to at least 3 schools.

4. Be aware of DEADLINES.

5. Use the Net Price Calculator to calculate college costs.

Get2College

Get2College is a non-profit organization that helps Mississippi students and families with higher education planning.

The organization offers free ACT prep workshops, FAFSA help, ACT prep training educators, and more.

Get2College has locations in Ocean Springs, Jackson, and Southaven, Mississippi.

Free ACT prep workshop

Get2College’s next free ACT workshop will be September 7, 2019 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. It will be held at Jackson State University’s School of Business.

Registration begins August 7, 2019.

All workshops are for Mississippi residents only.