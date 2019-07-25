Focused on Back-to-School: Frugal fashion tips

Stylist Victoria Carpenter shares savvy shopping tips ahead of Sales Tax Free Weekend with WJTV’s Candace Coleman.

Back-to-School Fashion Tips

Think about buying pieces that can be worn for years to come. Overalls or a good fitting pair of dark wash jeans will always be useful.

Buy a size up and throw on a belt. As mom would say, “you’ll grow into it!”

Spice up your uniform with accessories. Throw a scarf around your neck, or find statement earrings. A nice watch or belt will stand out on guys.

Thrift! Call around to your local Salvation Army or Goodwill stores to see if they have special half off days. You can always find unique pieces cheap.

Switch up an outfit with inexpensive graphic tees. Wear with a skirt one day and print pants the next.

Subscribe to your favorite store’s emailing list to get alerts on sales.

When shopping during the sale tax holiday, check your favorite store’s website ahead of time for items that catch your eye. You can go right in and grab them once you get there!

Victoria Carpenter

Victoria Carpenter is the creator of VictoriouStylesU. A born talent when it comes to styling, the speech therapist by day is the go-to for family, strangers and friends when it comes to clothing.

She is also using her gift to help others. Carpenter sponsored a prom styling giveaway, which she plans to make an annual contest. She gave one Metro Jackson student a makeover for their special prom day. Pulling resources from friends, she was able to offer makeup and photography services as well.

Sales Tax Holiday

Shoppers will be happy to know that some items won’t be taxed this weekend. Mississippi’s Sales Tax Holiday will begin at 12:01 a.m. Friday, July 26th and will end at midnight on Saturday, July 27th.

For the first time, school supplies are also included in the qualifying items.

Tax is not due on the sale of articles of clothing or footwear if the sales price of a single the item is less than $100. Jewelry, handbags, luggage, and other items do not qualify. See a full list of items here.