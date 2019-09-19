Focused on Health: NIH renews landmark Jackson Heart Study

The Jackson Heart Study is the largest study of cardiovascular disease and its associated risk factors in African Americans. Researchers looked at the traditional markers, like blood pressure, cholesterol and obesity in addition to, genetics, access to care and socio-emotional effects.

For instance, things like stress drive instances which is driven by pay and a lack of education. The team wanted a holistic approach to how external issues like poverty and social and cultural conditions drive health.

The National Institutes of Health wants to renew the landmark study. 12 News Melanie Christopher has the story.