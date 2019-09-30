Former Oxford police officer Matthew Kinne pleads not guilty

Kinne is charged with the murder of Dominique Clayton

Former Oxford Police officer Matthew Kinney is accused of killing Dominique Clayton

OXFORD, Miss. — A former Oxford police officer pleaded not guilty Monday in the May murder of Dominique Clayton, a woman with whom he was allegedly in a relationship.

Matthew Kinne stood before a judge in Oxford for an arraignment on a capital murder charge, which is punishable by the death penalty. He was indicted in August.

When asked if he had anything to say to Clayton’s family, Kinne stayed silent with his head down.

Clayton was a 32-year-old mother of two. Kinne appeared in court for the first time since his indictment.