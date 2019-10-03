Forrest General responds quickly to treat injured paratroopers

Hattiesburg, Miss (WJTV) – Eighteen paratroopers from Alaska were injured during a night jump at Camp Shelby. Though a number of hospitals were alerted. The injured were brought to Forrest General Hospital. The trauma team had been given a heads up at 4 pm about conditions going into the night jump which stood to make the unit’s operation dangerous.

Dr. Duncan McDonald, the Head of Trauma at Forrest General Hospital updated the media about how the hospital handled the triage of eighteen injured paratroopers from Alaska who were involved in a training exercise.

“There were five trauma surgeons, two neurosurgeons, orthopedic surgeons, anesthesiologists and radiologists ready and waiting prior to the arrival of patients, said McDonald. We were aware of what was happening at all times.”

Dr. John Nelson, the Director of Emergency Medicine, joined McDonald. He says more than two hundred personnel were ready and waiting at the hospital to respond.

According to the physicians, many of the soldiers were caught in treetops unable to see how high up they were. The majority of injuries happened when they tried to free themselves and fell to the ground. Responders had to go to a remote part of Camp Shelby to extricate the injured, so the hospital received a steady stream of patients rather than receiving them all at once.

McDonald says of the eighteen with injuries, four were hospitalized. He says he believes it could take up to three months for some of those who were injured to recover completely.