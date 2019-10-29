Free rides to polls for Mississippi General Election

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Local organization Mississippi M.O.V.E. is offering free rides to registered voters on Election Day.

Registered voters in Jackson, Hattiesburg and Gulfport can leave a voicemail or text 662-205-6683 (MOVE) to reserve a ride to their polling precinct on Tuesday, November 5, 2019.

You must include in the voicemail or text:

your name

requested pickup time

phone number

pickup address

name or address of polling precinct

Mississippi M.O.V.E. is a non-partisan civic-engagement organization.