Gov. Bryant visits Batson Children’s Hospital

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Phil Bryant stopped by Batson Children’s Hospital.

Bryant handed out gifts and got to know some of the kids.

He was sure to thank the doctors, nurses and other staff members who care for those children each day.

