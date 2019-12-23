Gov. Bryant visits Batson Children’s Hospital

WJTV
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Phil Bryant stopped by Batson Children’s Hospital.
Bryant handed out gifts and got to know some of the kids.
He was sure to thank the doctors, nurses and other staff members who care for those children each day.
It is always wonderful to visit Batson Children’s Hospital to hand out gifts and interact with the kids. They are always such a blessing to us. We thank the physicians, nurses, technicians, and all other staff who care for these children and their families each day.🎄 pic.twitter.com/lSJVa2tAzN— Phil Bryant (@PhilBryantMS) December 23, 2019
It is always wonderful to visit Batson Children’s Hospital to hand out gifts and interact with the kids. They are always such a blessing to us. We thank the physicians, nurses, technicians, and all other staff who care for these children and their families each day.🎄 pic.twitter.com/lSJVa2tAzN