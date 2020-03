JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi governor Tate Reeves and family are set to return from an overseas trip to Spain.

The Governor has remained in constant contact with Dr. Dobbs and the Mississippi State Department of Health throughout the week and is ready to continue working closely on the state’s response the moment he arrives.

No one in the family has shown any signs or symptoms of the coronavirus. They will be closely monitored upon their return.