Group hands over signatures to legalize medical marijuana

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

Mississippians for Compassionate Care submitted the signatures Wednesday which now must be reviewed and signatures certified.

Activist Ashley Durval registered the Medical Marijuana 2020 initiative last year .
Durval’s daughter, Harper Grace, hasn’t been able to receive marijuana extract oil for treatment of her rare form of epilepsy.

A 2014 law named for Harper Grace nixed the oil from the state’s banned substances list.
Others, including Gov. Phil Bryant, say there’s a lack of scientific evidence proving the benefits of marijuana treatment outweigh any risks.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story