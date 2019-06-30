Group protests ‘Read with Pride’ event at Barnes & Noble

Close to thirty protesters ringed the property at Renaissance Saturday morning in protest over the Barnes & Noble ‘Read with Pride’ event.
The event is one of a number scheduled at Barnes & Noble stores around the country. The selected books are meant to promote diversity and inclusion.
Some of the people passing out flyers and holding signs near the store says it promotes what they referred to as perversion. When asked if the protesters represented a particular church, they did not respond.
Barnes and Noble management declined to comment.