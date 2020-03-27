Hattiesburg Clinic and Forrest General offer curbside testing for COVID-19

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Forrest General Hospital and Hattiesburg Clinic are offering curbside testing for COVID-19.

The testing will be provided through the Cough & Fever Clinic, located at the Cloverleaf Medical Plaza at 5909 US Highway 49 in Hattiesburg.

Patients must schedule an appointment online at www.curbsidecovid.com a minimum of three hours in advance to get tested.

For Hattiesburg Clinic patients that have an active Iris account, they will be directed to continue their appointment through Iris. Patients without an active Iris account may continue as a “guest.”

Drive-thru testing is not available at this time. As a part of the online scheduling process, patients will be required to complete the registration process. Once these steps have been completed, the patient will receive a confirmation that the curbside appointment has been scheduled.

Upon arrival to the Cough & Fever Clinic, signage and staff will be present with further directions. Cough & Fever Clinic staff members will provide specific instructions to each patient regarding testing protocol, home-care and quarantine, as well as an estimated timeline for results.

Hattiesburg Clinic