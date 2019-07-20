Hattiesburg Dixie Youth team makes history

BROOKHAVEN, Miss (WJTV) – For the first time ever, Hattiesburg is representing the state of Mississippi in the 6U Coach Pitch Dixie Youth All Star tournament, which is being held in Brookhaven.



Teams from all over the region including Texas, Louisiana, and Arkansas have teams of all ages in attendance.



“We’re enjoying life together as a baseball family, coming together as just a body of people,” said Hattiesburg Head Coach Billy Dorgan Jr. “And getting to know one another through the last couple of months and just enjoying life and enjoying baseball and learning life lessons through the great game of baseball.

The team played two games today and play another tomorrow in Brookhaven.