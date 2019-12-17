Hattiesburg man sentenced to over 8 Years for illegally possessing a firearm

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A Hattiesburg man was sentenced for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Senior U.S. District Judge Keith Starrett sentenced Jordan Reshard Poole to 100 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

Poole, 29, is ordered to pay a $4,000 fine.

According to a media release, on July 17, 2017, Poole was found in possession of a firearm after police engaged with Poole and another individual in a high-speed chase in Lamar County. Poole was previously convicted of multiple felonies in Forrest County, including arson. He most recently was found guilty of felony burglary and was sentenced in January 2015 to two years of confinement, consecutive to an earlier felony sentence.

On July 31, 2019, Poole pled guilty before Judge Starrett.

In sentencing Poole, Judge Starrett cited the seriousness of the facts leading up to Poole’s arrest.