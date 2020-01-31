Hattiesburg Police arrest 18-year-old for shooting on Corinne Street

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Hattiesburg Police Department arrested a man in connection to a deadly shooting.

Kendrick McDuffie, 18, has been charged with aggravated assault and conspiracy to commit a felony. The crime happened on January 12 around 1:00 a.m. in the 1300 block of Corinne Street.

According to HPD, Jamara “Drake” Edwards was shot and killed around 6:15 p.m. that day in the same block on Corinne Street.

Investigators have already arrested and charged three teens with capital murder in connection to Edwards’ death.

Hattiesburg Police believe the suspects involved with the capital murder were also involved in another shooting that injured one male.