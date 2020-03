HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, the Hattiesburg Police Department arrested a man with a variety of illegal narcotics, after responding to a domestic violence call.

According to HPD, 36-year-old Chris Laird was arrested at his home on Chalmett Place. He was charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm, and one (misdemeanor) count of simple assault-domestic violence.

During the arrest, o fficers seized three rifles, a shotgun, magazines, and assorted ammunition, as well as a variety of illegal narcotics, as well as crystal meth and ecstasy.







Laird was booked in to the Forrest County Jail.

Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, and the Metro Task Force assisted in the arrest.