UPDATE (7.48 AM): The coroner has identified the victim as 26-year-old Terrencia Jackson.

Jackson was shot while laying in her bed, according to police.

Another person believed to be her new boyfriend was also shot while laying in bed. The victim was transported to a local hospital.



JPD Homicide/Robbery is asking for anyone with information in the shooting to contact JPD at 601-960-1277 or call Crime Stoppers.

ORIGINAL POST:

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating a scene on Fleetwood Drive.

Very little information is being confirmed at this time.

This is a developing story.