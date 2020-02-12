Hill collapses, roads flooded, dam eroded by Southern rains

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Heavy rains have collapsed a hillside, flooded roads and endangered dams across the Southeast, and forecasters say more water is on the way.

The National Park Service says a 70-foot hillside collapsed near Great Smoky Mountains National park in Tennessee, and roads are flooded in Alabama and Mississippi.

Swollen lakes are threatening at least two dams after rainfall totals exceeded 5 inches in places.

The National Weather Service says the threat isn’t over.

Forecasters are predicting the possibility of isolated tornadoes and strong winds on Wednesday night in the Deep South.