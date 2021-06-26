Hundreds attend Comic Con held in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Comic Con gives Comic Book Fans of any kind the chance to dress up as their favorite characters. Last year Mississippians didn’t have the option, but this year they do and there was a line that snaked around several times on the floor at the Mississippi Trademart Center.

Tristan Tew said his favorite part is meeting new people and dressing to the Nines.

“It’s pretty fun getting asked to take pictures with people. They come and they’re like ‘can I get a picture with you?’ That’s my favorite thing. We’ve all got a hobby, so why not make it something fun that everyone else can enjoy,” said Tew.

Tew was not alone in his bold attire, there were hundreds of others who could compare. Comic Con will be held Sunday from 11:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.