Ole Miss names Glenn Boyce chancellor amid protest

Oxford, Miss (WJTV) – The Institutions of Higher Learning (IHL) held a conference call in order for members of the media to ask questions of newly appointed University of Mississippi Chancellor Dr. Glenn Boyce and members of the Board of Trustees.

An announcement at Ole Miss earlier in the day was suspended by security at the university amid a chanting crowd of student protestors. Students are upset by the board’s decision to sidestep the customary round of interviews with various groups on campus. Some said the way in which members hired someone who wasn’t on the shortlist smacked of corruption.

Boyce, who earned his undergraduate and doctoral degree from Ole Miss, served as a consultant to the university’s powerful foundation during the search process.

IHL search committee chairman, Ford Dye says the committee members are convinced Boyce fits the profile better and will act to galvanize the university.

One reporter on the call asked if Boyce would seek to remove the confederate statue on campus and other associated images considered traditional to some, and racist to others.

Boyce said, ” Our narrative has to focus on who we are today and not the past.”

Dr. Boyce served as head of Holmes Community College for nine years. He then joined IHL as associate commissioner for academic and student affairs. He then took the helm of IHL as commissioner in 2015 serving three years before becoming an education consultant in June 2018.

He will begin his tenure as Chancellor on October 13.