Injuries reported in stampede at Lil Wayne’s music festival

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – A crowd stampede injured several people attending a New Orleans festival organized by rapper Lil Wayne.

Large portions of an audience estimated to include 15,000 people ran at least twice Saturday night, causing injuries following Meek Mill’s performance at the Lil WeezyAna Fest.

It wasn’t clear how many people were injured. The newspaper reported fans knocked to the ground and suffering cuts, scrapes and bruises. On-site medical staffers provided care.

Concessions workers say some people looted during the melee, stealing from cash registers and tip jars. Some festival attendees took bottles of liquor and other drinks.

The show continued despite the brief pandemonium.