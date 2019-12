JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Rankin County Coroner David Ruth says Lisa Michelle Courtney, 33, was found unresponsive in her cell at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility Thursday morning.

An autopsy will be completed to determine the cause of death.

The Mississippi Department of Corrections is investigating this incident.

Back in 2017, Courtney was one of three people arrested in connection to a home invasion in Rankin County.