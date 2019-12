ISSAQUENA, Miss. (WJTV) – The Issaquena County Correctional Facility will shut down in the coming weeks, the County Board of Supervisors President Ed Holcomb confirmed.

The board voted to begin the closure on December 17th. However, Holcomb says it won’t be an immediate shut down; they will do it gradually. He also says they don’t yet know to what facilities the inmates will be transferred.

12 News will continue to update this story as it develops.