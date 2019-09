JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two Jackson firefighters were hurt while putting out a fire on Northside Drive. It happened around 3 a.m. Monday morning.

According to fire officials, debris from an auto shop fell on the firefighters. Both were taken to a hospital. One has been released.

Two people who were inside the building were able to safely escape before firefighters arrived.

Investigators believe the fire was intentionally set. This is an ongoing investigation.