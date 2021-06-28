Jackson police investigate homicide on Clinton Boulevard

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man was shot and killed while inside of a vehicle. The shooting happened around 11:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 27, in the 5400 block of Clinton Boulevard.

According to Officer Sam Brown, the victim, Jamie Flower, was shot several times while inside of a silver Honda Accord that crashed into other vehicles. Flower died from his injuries at the scene.

At this time, there’s no description of the suspect. Police are working to find out the motive for the deadly shooting.