JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department is looking for a stolen vehicle.

According to JPD, the truck was stolen earlier in the month of December from a restaurant lot located in the 4800 block of Highway 18 West.

If you have information about the stolen truck, call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477). If your anonymous tip leads to an arrest, you could receive a $2,500 reward.