Jackson State coaching legend, W.C. Gorden, dies at 90

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hall of Famer and the winningest coach in Jackson State football history, W.C. Gorden, has died at 90.
Jackson State Athletics announced the news on twitter Friday night.
Gorden served as head coach at JSU from 1976 to 1991, claiming all or part of 8 SWAC football titles (’80-’82, ‘85-’88, ‘90), and winning a SWAC baseball title in 1972. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2008, the Mississippi Hall of Fame in 1997, and the SWAC Hall of Fame in 1994.
Under Gorden’s leadership, the 1966 Temple High School football team became Negro Big 8 Conference State Champions with an 11-0 record.
