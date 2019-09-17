Jackson’s September is 3rd Hottest on Record, August Ranked 2nd Globally

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Storm Team 12 says Jackson is experiencing the 3rd hottest September on record. Local records date back to 1896, which shows how extremely rare this month’s heat is. With a normal average temperatures of 88 degrees, Jackson Evers International Airport is currently at an average of 96.2 degrees. That is over eight degrees above normal.

2019 ranks as the third hottest September on record, so far, for Jackson, based off average daily high temperatures.

The record breaking heat is also being observed worldwide. July 2019 was the hottest month ever recorded on the planet, according to four global meteorology agencies. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association says last month was the second hottest August in the last 140 years. In fact it was 1.6 degrees above average. The record for the warmest August ever was recorded back in 2016.

So far this month two 100 degree days have been observed at Jackson’s International Airport.

So far this month, Jackson has observed two 100 degree days. The coolest high temperatures was 93, recorded on the 1st and 10th of the month. According to historical records, normal high temperatures for the month of September should be in the middle to upper 80s. So much of the month has been five to ten degrees above average.

Get the latest forecast on the Mississippi heat wave from Storm Team 12 in your local forecast here.