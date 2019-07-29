Join WJTV at the Neshoba County Fair

The Neshoba County Fair, Mississippi’s giant house party. Since 1891, it’s been a gathering spot for people from all over.

The first ‘stump’ speech was in 1896.

Known nationally as a stop for politicians in the world of ‘grassroots’ politics, everyone from the likes of Ronald Reagan, John Glenn and Donald Trump Jr. on down to the local dog-catcher appeared to do a little ‘retail’ politicking, that is, sell themselves first-hand to voters during three days of speeches in the old style pavilion centered on Founder’s Square.













But the fair is also about something else… where politicking replaces porch-sitting and ‘Face-time’ means catching up one-on-one with loved ones.

WJTV 12 is proud to bring you three days of live coverage from the fair. Please join us Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, July 29-31 with our team for an up-close and personal look from the front porch of one of Mississippi’s most beloved events. We will bring you coverage of everything from crab-racing to this season’s political speeches. Join us at noon, 4, 5 and 6 and 10 pm on Tuesday and Wednesday. Then catch the dayside action Thursday at noon, 4, 5, and 6 pm.