JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a body was discovered around 12:30 Saturday morning.

According to police, a passerby flagged down officers near the 2700 block of Terry Road. Investigators found an unknown black man in a storage room under the carport with multiple wounds to the body.

There is no information on a suspect or motive at this time. This is a developing story.

