The Jackson Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that took place on Enochs Street.

According to JPD, the incident occurred just after 1:00 pm following a disturbance.

A male victim dies from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body.

The incident resulted from an altercation between the victim and another male.

The victim has been identified as 29-year-old Michael Woods.

The alleged suspect’s identity is currently being verified.

