JPD: Suspect shot following Friday crime spree

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a suspect was shot by an officer after a string of crime overnight.

According to investigators, Jaden Hill robbed three people and shot a man in the 3200 block of Lynch Street before 11:00 p.m. on Friday. The man who was shot died from his injuries. He has not been identified at this time.

Afterwards, police said Hill shot into an occupied vehicle on Lynch Street near Ellis Avenue. A woman was shot in the ankle. Investigators said Hill carjacked another person in the 1400 block of Ellis Avenue and fled the scene in a white Mercedes.

Officers later spotted Hill in the 900 block of Cooper Road. He was allegedly armed with several weapons and began firing at officers. They returned fire, and Hill was shot and crashed the stolen vehicle.

Police said Hill was transported to a local hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.