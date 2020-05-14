JPS parents, students disappointed in graduation plans

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Graduating seniors in the Jackson Public School District are unhappy with graduation plans.

Starting May 26, seniors throughout the district are scheduled to walk across the stage to get their name called, and watch it at a later date.

The stands will be empty and families will have to watch from home or listen in their cars.

Lataska Johnson, mother of Forest Hill senior Asijah Marco, says she’s upset they can’t actually be there to watch them walk across the stage.

“I understand JPS is kind of big, but I think if it was just so important to certain people, that they would have made the effort somehow to me, even if we could do it one at a time or space out.”

Jim Hill senior Kierra Fox said she’s her mother’s only child and the moment can never be replaced. Fox said when her mother found out she was devastated.

“At the end when we walk off the stage, they could at least be standing right there so they can see us and not from the car, because when we get done walking off the stage we have to go to our car and get back in,” Fox explained. “That’s not how you want to see your child graduate.”

A petition going around the Internet is calling on Jackson Public Schools and the city to let parents into the stadium. Fox believes the district could have asked students for their input.

Fox said, “They could have asked us even though it probably wouldn’t have changed anything, but our opinion still counts since it’s our graduation.”

JPS released a statement about the concerns and wanted to clarify the stage walks during the week of May 26 is not the actual graduation: