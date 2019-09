JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson school bus crashed with a car early Thursday morning.

It happened around 7:25 a.m. on McDowell Road and Shannon Street, according to Jackson Public School District spokesperson Sherwin Johnson.

The bus was carrying nine students to Peeples Middle School. Five were taken to a local hospital to be checked out. The driver of the car was taken to a hospital, as well.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.