Kennoris Hughey wanted by the FBI is in custody

Update: Kennoris Hughey is now in custody.

The FBI’s Jackson Division is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Kennoris Lattrell Hughey.

According to the FBI, Hughey is a known member of the Gangster Disciples street gang in Corinth, Mississippi.

He is wanted for his alleged involvement in drug trafficking in northeast Mississippi beginning in early 2017.

On July 25, 2019, a federal arrest warrant was issued by the United States District Court for the Northern District of Mississippi after Hughey was charged with drug distribution conspiracy.

Hughey is should be considered to be armed and dangerous.

He has several tattoos including, praying hands on his back, a necklace on his chest, two small horns on his forehead, dice on his left arm, and a six-pointed star on his neck.

If you have any information concerning this person, please contact your local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.