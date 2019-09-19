Kids ‘crack the code’ at statewide challenge

If you to have to ask your grandchild to help you program your remote control, watch this story.

The next generation of inventors, computer whizzes and aerospace engineers may have all very well been together at the Mississippi Children’s Museum Thursday for a coding competition.

The three day science fest brought in students from 15 different elementary schools around the state.





Mississippi based cellular innovator, C Spire sponsored the challenge. Kids worked with robots and I-pads in order to compete for bragging rights. Chief Technology Officer Carla Lewis says this is their way of ensuring the next generation of thinkers.

While the challenge is open to everyone, Lewis says she especially wants to focus on young girls getting involved in STEM to fill that particular void in the world of technology.

Madison Ridgeland Academy took top honors, Barack Obama Magnet Elementary came in a close second and Eastside Elementary took away third place.