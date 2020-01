JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Kidz Bop Live is coming to Mississippi.

For ten years, the Kidz Bop crew has been named the number one kid’s artist.

They will perform at the Brandon Amphitheater On August 12, 2020.

Tickets for the live show will go on sale on January 10. Click here to get your ticket(s).

Brandon is one of 59 cities where the tour will be performing.