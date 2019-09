The Lauderdale County school district is in need of more bus drivers.

12 News has learned the shortage has been a reoccurring issue for over a year.

It’s gotten so bad that even the principal at West Lauderdale High School are filling in as bus drivers

They are still looking for full and part-time substitute bus drivers.

Qualified applicants must have a commercial class b drivers’ license, an air braking endorsement and a passenger endorsement.