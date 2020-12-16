Leader of Jubilee Performing Art School arrested for enticement of child for sexual purposes

MCCOMB, Miss. (WHLT) – On Tuesday, the McComb Police Department arrested Dr. Terrence Alexander for enticement of a child to meet for sexual purposes. Alexander is the executive director of Jubilee Performing Art School.

On Wednesday, Alexander appeared in front of the Judge at the McComb Municipal Court. His bond was set at $150,000.

The investigation is still ongoing. If anyone has information on this case, contact the McComb Police Department at 601-684-3023 or Crime stoppers at 601-684-0033.

