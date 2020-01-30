Lee County leaders consider renovating county jail

A closeup of the lock of a brick jail cell with iron bars and a key in the locking mechanism with the door open

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) – Leaders in a northeast Mississippi County are considering their options to upgrade the county jail. The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports that attempts to renovate the Lee County Jail in recent years have failed to materialize.

Board of Supervisors President Tommie Lee Ivy recently toured the jail.

Ivy says he thinks the board should hire an independent consultant who is familiar with architecture to advise county politicians about the jail.

Another question to be addressed is whether to renovate the current facility or build a new jail.