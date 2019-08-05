Louisiana deputy dies in crash while driving home from bachelor party trip

(Natchez, MS) Once again the imaginary showboat is docking at the Natchez Little Theatre for a reprise of a long-ago tradition- The Mississippi Medicine Show. It started as an idea and became a part of the city, performed during Fall Pilgrimage for many years. And then it just got more popular. Burnley Cook of Natchez is the Creative Director of the show. “It traveled as far away as San Antonio TX, it performed on the Delta Queen steamboat. It performed at the Worlds Fair in New Orleans. And it continued pretty much unbroken until about 2002.”

Changing lifestyles, changing ideas of content and the Natchez Balloon Festival happing in the middle of the run dwindled interest in the show until they just stopped producing it. And like Al Capone’s Vault, it lay forgotten until now. But unlike Al Capone’s vault, there’s something in this. Burnley Cook, the piano man, and director of the revised Mississippi Medicine Show says they are taking this version back to the blueprints. It is very close to the original show.