Louisiana man charged in death of unborn baby after crash

WESTLAKE, La. (AP) – A Louisiana man is in custody, accused of third-degree feticide and vehicular negligent injuring after a two-vehicle crash.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office says 24-year-old Joshua Anderson, of Westlake, ran a stop sign Tuesday in Westlake and hit a southbound four-door pickup truck, causing both trucks to leave the road and flip into a ditch.

The driver of the southbound truck and the pregnant front-seat passenger were transported to an area hospital.

The 2-year-old passenger in a car seat in the back seat was airlifted to a hospital out of town.

Anderson was initially charged with several counts, including DWI first offense.

He was additionally charged with feticide after authorities learned the 21-week unborn baby died.