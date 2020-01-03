Louisiana man gets life sentence for police officer’s death

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) – A Louisiana man found guilty of murder in the shooting death of a police officer has been formally sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

News outlets report a Caddo District Court judge handed down the sentence Thursday to Grover Cannon. He was convicted in November for the death of Shreveport Police Officer Thomas LaValley.

Cannon could have been sentenced to death but, the jury did not agree on whether he should receive the death penalty.

The sentence automatically defaulted to life in prison.

Cannon’s attorney said a motion to appeal has already been filed.