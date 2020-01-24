Louisiana woman accused of beating 93-year-old in video

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) – Charges have been upgraded against a Louisiana woman accused of beating a 93-year-old grandmother in an alleged assault caught on video.

News outlets report 57-year-old Lottie Morgan has been charged with felony aggravated second-degree battery. She’s expected in court Friday.

Morgan is allegedly seen beating a person with a belt in the short video shared online and with police.

A family member says that person is a 93-year-old grandmother. Morgan was the grandmother’s caregiver.

Morgan was initially arrested and charged earlier this month. Then she posted bond and reportedly returned to the home with the grandmother.

It’s unclear whether Morgan had an attorney who could speak on her behalf.