Lung illness linked to vaping in two more cases in the state

Mississippi works with other states to determine actual cause of illnesses

Two more cases of vaping related illness have been reported by the Mississippi State Department of Health bringing the total statewide to three.

MSDH is working alongside other states and the Centers for Disease Control to pinpoint what is happening to cause people to fall sick. The investigators know vaping is the commonality among all cases but they want to determine what happens once the vapors enter the system.

Nationwide, seven deaths in six states have been reported. In Mississippi, the two most recent cases happened in patients aged 28 and 33.

The department is asking health care providers and family members to please report any cases where people become sick within a week to a month of vaping.

State epidemiologist, Dr. Paul Byers cautions people not to buy products off the street or use anything containing THC or other cannabinoids.

For questions reach out to the health department at 601-576-7400 or by going to their website.