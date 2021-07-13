Madison Ridgeland Academy preparing for 2021 football season

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) — Madison Ridgeland Academy is ready to take on a new football season this fall.

Coach Herbert Davis said the 2020 season was the ultimate test of his team’s talent and character.

“It definitely challenged your manhood,” Davis said. “It’s a great game of life. No doubt about that. That’s the number one thing on our list. We believe if you build good men, you build good football players.”

Coach said that last year COVID-19 was one of their top concerns when practicing. This year it’s the furthest thing from their mind.”

The change of pace shows through the players’ attitudes, like Stone Blanton’s.

“Good to get that out of the way,” Blanton. “We’re not out here wearing masks. Coach Davis is able to get up close and personal with us and so that’s awesome too. It’s been a blessing to have that.”

John White just transferred to MRA. He said this year’s schedule will be ideal for his debut season.

“We have some really tough games. We’ve got Oakland, Tennessee coming here to play. They’re the top team in Tennessee. We go to Pulaski, Arkansas, they’re a really well known team. “They’ve won multiple state championships in Arkansas. I’m looking forward to see how we stack up against them.”

The players said they’re too busy trying to improve to be worried about COVID-19, and nothing will stand in their way.