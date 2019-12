JACKSON, Miss.(WJTV) – Jackson Police is investigating a shooting and crash that led to a man’s death.

Police report the shooting happened just after 7:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of Kennington Avenue after an altercation.

As the man drove away from the area, police say he crashed into a building, and died on scene.

From further investigation, police learned the man suffered a gunshot wound to the body before crashing.

