Man dies after being shot by police officer in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) – A man has died after he was shot by a police officer in southern Mississippi.

The shooting happened Sunday in Hattiesburg when police responded to a call.

Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore says the man was armed.

The names of the man and the police officer weren’t immediately released.

A coroner says the man’s body was sent to the state Crime Lab for an autopsy.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is examining the shooting, as is the usual case with shootings that involve law enforcement offices in the state.