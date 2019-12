CULLEN, La. (AP) – A fire marshal’s office spokeswoman says an 83-year-old man may have been trying to fight the flames at his Louisiana home as it burned over the weekend.

News outlets report a man was found dead in the kitchen of a home in Cullen on Sunday morning.

The spokeswoman says a garden hose has been run through a window.

The nozzle was found next to the man’s body.

His name hasn’t been released. Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.