FAYETTE, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says to be on the lookout for 32-year-old Jacob Ross from Fayette, Ms.

Ross was last seen on or around February 7, 2020, in Fayette.

Members of his family told police that they have not seen or heard from Ross. He was supposed to report to a job, but he did not show up.

Police said it was reported Jacob was given a ride to Vicksburg but wandered off from the male he was riding with on foot heading towards the casino area.