Man rescued from a canoe on the Mississippi River

Vicksburg, Miss (WJTV) – A call from the middle of the Mississippi River let 9-1-1 know someone was in trouble.

Quick thinking and technology, helped authorities coordinate with a cell phone company to find the person’s coordinates.

Authorities began patrolling the river and found a man near the old Le Tourneau boat company.

Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace says the man was in his late 60’s and emaciated. The canoe was filled with camping gear. Deputies believe he had been out on the river for some time.

The man was airlifted to UMMC. His condition is unknown at this time.